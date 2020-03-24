School is still in session with NTI (Non Traditional Instruction) days, but the change of venue has altered how students spend their time at home.
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all schools closed until April 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s meant children are spending a lot more time at home, and parents are finding ways to keep them engaged.
For the Foster family, who lives on a farm, that meant building a chicken coop.
The Fosters’ sons, Garrett, a sophomore at Western Hills, and Hunter, an eighth grader at Bondurant, helped their father build the coop.
“My husband (Scott) is really good with projects,” Mary Foster said. “He’s a jack-of-all-trades, and he knows how to build things. We have 60 meat chickens coming in, and he decided to do a little Carpentry 101 and build a new coop.
“People ask, but it’s not a kit. They did all the work. I think it’s good they learn to build tresses, the whole carpentry part of it, and we can work in a little agriculture. We have babies hatching.”
The Fosters think teaching life skills, like cooking and doing laundry, is important.
“I don’t want them to go to college and flip out because they don’t know how to do those things,” Mary Foster said.
The boys fix dinner, separately, once a week.
“I oversee it, but they cook it themselves,” she said. “Hunter now cooks his own food if I’m gone. It helps not having to worry about if they are getting a meal when I’m not home.”
Both boys are active at school. Both swim, one runs track, and Garrett is involved with robotics.
“They’re very active at school, and we were always driving kids around,” Mary Foster said. “This is a chance to slow down a little bit. We knew we had chickens coming and we decided to build a coop.”
Mary Foster is employed by Summit Properties and currently working from home. Scott Foster is employed with the National Guard.
“We had a representative from Western Hills call, and he’s not one of the kids’ teachers,” Mary Foster said. “He called to check in, see if the kids are doing OK.”
And she’s teaching her children about the new way to learn.
“This is not vacation, and we need to keep it stable,” Mary Foster said. "They’re still in school, it’s just a different way.”
Carter and Blake Spaulding, students at Elkhorn Elementary, are also learning at home, but it’s under the supervision of a teacher.
“My mother (Johnna Puttoff) keeps them,” said their mother, Rachel Puttoff Spaulding, who is essential personnel with state government. “She taught at Second Street for 30 years. It’s handy it’s worked out like that.
“Teachers are calling to see how they’re doing,” she added. “Right now Carter is on a Zoom (video conferencing) call with his whole class, so he can see the other kids.”
Her children are adjusting to their new routine.
“It’s better this week,” she said. “Last week they were kind of out of their element. This week they’ve gotten a little more used to it.
“We’re doing a lot of outside, running around, walking around the neighborhood, getting that energy out.”
Carter, a fifth grader, wrote thank-you notes to Paul Sawyier Public Library for its book donations.
“The library donated a book to fifth graders in the whole county,” Spaulding said. ”Carter wrote thank-you notes and took them to the library before it closed.”
The Spauldings are involved in archery and academic team. The seasons were winding down for both of those activities, but other things they liked to do have been canceled.
“We did a lot of library programs and other things that have now stopped,” Spaulding said.
“As long as they get outside every hour or so, we’ll be OK. They need to work.
“They’re really young, and they miss their friends. That, to them, is the hardest part.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.