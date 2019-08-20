Local high school students have been recognized in this year’s Youth Salute.
This year marks the 39th group of students selected for Youth Salute. The Central Kentucky Council on Youth Leadership conducts the program. Students are nominated by teachers, guidance counselors and principals and must be a member of the Class of 2020, have at least a 3.0 GPA and have been chosen by their peers or an adult leader for at least two leadership roles in the past two years.
Photos of the students are on display at area high schools and in places throughout the community. Some students were also named as a top youth leader for their school or won a scholarship from a Kentucky university.
Zoe Antenucci, a senior, was named the top youth leader for Frankfort High School. She said the application for the program consisted of forms and an essay in which students outlined their career goals and accomplishments.
“It means to learn how to help other people that you lead and work with,” she said of leadership.
Antenucci plans to attend college and major in zoology. She said the field is important in today’s world as deforestation and climate change is on the rise.
The top youth leaders for area schools are:
- Zoe Antenucci, Frankfort High school
- Lauren Walters, Franklin County High School
- Malia Grace Scott, Western Hills High School
- Ryan Allison, The Frankfort Christian Academy
Local students who won scholarships are:
- Molly Stigers, FCHS, $4,000 from Georgetown College
- Amelia Peavler, FCHS, $4,000 from Transylvania University
Other students featured in Youth Salute are:
TFCA
- Emma Carroll
FHS
- Faith Bowen
- Madison Close
- Gracie Edelen
- Claire Irish
- Ray Lang III
- Alexandra Leineke
- Kaitlyn McNulty
- Kennadie Pritchett
- Ainye Rogers
- Andrae Lee Walker
FCHS
- Abraham Alhamdani
- Taylor Amburgey
- Autum Bailey
- Dawson Barrineau
- Joy Bebe
- Victoria G. Bemis
- Alexander Bentley
- Laryn Bishop
- Emily Blevins
- Julianna Elizabeth Brough
- Darby Browning
- Paige Catron
- Kaylee Crittenden
- Abbi Davis
- Ishan Daya
- Grace Disponett
- Cole Dudley
- Chaeli Danielle Evans
- Samuel Feldman
- Leslie Fitzpatrick
- Makena Gillion
- Regan Gregory
- Lakin Hamblin
- Drew Harrod
- Makayla Hogan
- Sawyer Hulette
- Jasminne Johnson
- Aaliyah Jones
- Aiden Lewis
- Emily Lopez Lucero
- Ben Mauer
- Michael Peyton McElmurray
- Briana Grace McGaughey
- Whitney Moreland
- Kelsey Nelson
- Sam Parker
- Zoey Parker
- Jake Parritt
- Mackenzie Paul
- Kaylee Payton
- Sanjana Rahman
- Shelby Rhoades
- Camden Ritchie
- Taryn Ritchie
- Eva Roa Martinez
- Maddie Robinson
- Katelyn E. Rose
- Syanna Rowe
- Natasha Rowland
- Afeef Shaik
- Anne Caroline Tate
- Jacob Lee Thomas
- Emma Thompson
- Macey Tincher
- Corianna Wideman
- Justice Wiser
- Kennadi Woods
WHHS
- Savannah Albers
- Alexys Billings
- Palmer Collett
- Madison MacKenzie Flynn
- Corrion Hazelwood
- Savannah Elizabeth Kennedy
- Dhruv Kothari
- Addison Lane McCoun
- Sydney Mellon
- Michael Mills
- Morgan Minter
- Maddilynn Mutchler
- Grace Neal
- Carleigh Parr
- Makinley Slone
- Carson Smith
- Logan Thomas
- Kara Tucker
- Matson Wainwright
- Amelia Wilson
- Mallory Woolridge