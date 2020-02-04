020520_poems01_MH.jpg
Poems by students from Bondurant Middle School are featured in a past volume of selected works in a Creative Communication poetry contest. (Photo by McKenna Horsley)

Over 110 eighth graders at Bondurant Middle School can now add “published author” to their lists of achievements. 

As part of an annual eighth grade language arts tradition, the students submitted their poetry to a Creative Communication poetry contest and some of their works were selected to appear in a volume of contest entries. 

Michaela Manning and Rebecca Lewis, who teach eighth grade language arts at Bondurant, said their students created narrative poems as part of the classes’ narrative poetry unit, which they studied for about a month. While the contest is open to seventh through ninth graders, Bondurant has only entered eighth graders in the contest for about a decade.

“We have the kids write a poem telling a story about something that’s important to them or it can be a major life event.” Manning said. “We like to begin the year off with that because it helps us get to know the kids and poems are a little less intimidating to write in the beginning of the year, more so than like an argumentative essay.” 

Lewis said that students study examples of narrative poetry and map out their poems like they would with a regular story. Manning said that students peer-review each other and use rough drafts to refine their work. The poems are then posted around the school and submitted for consideration in the poetry contest. 

Madeline Hicks, a 14-year-old eighth grader, wrote “An Animal’s Cry” about animal cruelty in today’s world. Inspired by various TV shows, especially a segment where she saw a malnourished dog rescued, she wanted to use her poem as a way to bring attention to the issue. Prior to the classroom lessons and entering the contest, she frequently wrote poetry.

“I’ve really always wanted to be a writer,” Madeline said. “I always wanted to write my own stories or write my own books, so being a published author gives me the confidence to keep writing and to keep telling stories. It’s just basically what I want to do with my life. It’s what I want my job to be. It’s my dream.”

Another eighth grader, Kaylind Davis, 14, drew from her adoption experience to write “The Wonderful Journey That Changed My Life.” She said she doesn’t enjoy writing or language arts much, but the publication shows that she has talent in it. 

Lewis, who is Kaylind’s teacher, said that they mostly worked on editing down the story from long, complete thoughts to shorter, poetic lines. 

“She had a great idea. She took it from the perspective of when she was in foster care and then into being in her adoptive family and her different feelings that she went through,” Lewis said.  

Manning said she thinks most of the students enjoyed the choice in being able to choose what they would write about, how they choose to describe their story and how to format it. She said that being published in the volume has a different meaning to them than getting a good grade in the class; the publication validates them. 

Work from every student is not selected, but the chosen poems from Bondurant show a variety of styles and backgrounds, the teachers said. 

In the contest’s recent volume, the school is recognized in the front of the book for receiving a Writing Achievement Award, which is awarded to the top 10% of schools that enter the contest. A letter from Creative Communication to Bondurant said that schools chosen for the award are chosen based on number and quality of accepted entries. 

Lewis said students who are published do not receive a free copy of the volume, but teachers with five or more students in the book are given copies. Volumes can be ordered online at Creative Communication’s website, poeticpower.com

The following BMS students were selected to be included in the most recent volume: 

  • George Younger 

  • Jesse Maldonado 

  • Abby Trost 

  • Emma Tolliver 

  • Sarah Whitis 

  • Melissa Gipson 

  • Lindsey Werner 

  • Haydon Brooker 

  • Addison Watson 

  • Caden Ruble 

  • Sophia Rogers 

  • Vidhi Patel 

  • Cole Brown 

  • Briana Talady 

  • Scot Loy 

  • Alyssa Boyd

  • Mollie Baase

  • Kadie May 

  • Cassidy Bowman 

  • Savannah King

  • Timothy Partin 

  • Nevaeh Jobe 

  • Austin Stone 

  • Josh Scott 

  • Gavin Carpenter 

  • Isaiah Weber 

  • Olivia Weber 

  • Mackinley Sharp 

  • Caitlyn Marrs 

  • Charles McBee 

  • Noah Blevins 

  • Ethan Allison 

  • Hanna Gwinn 

  • Nathan Presley 

  • Austin Lewis 

  • Tyler Wooldridge

  • Madeline Hicks 

  • Anthony Linville 

  • Denise Waddell 

  • Marcus Brown 

  • Amilya Johnson

  • Kennedy Smith

  • Kayce Young 

  • Kaylee Means

  • Sadie Cook

  • Matthias Jones

  • Adrianna Dean 

  • Edgar Juarez

  • Joshua Lemon

  • Jongyi Li 

  • Gretchen Warfield

  • Keltin Hieatt  

  • Emma Loudermilk 

  • Aiden Satterly 

  • Jalyn Campbell 

  • Olivia Sharp 

  • Amen Porter 

  • Ali Napier 

  • Clayton Presley 

  • Sophie Poole 

  • Kyler Godwin 

  • Brianna Colston 

  • Ellie Roberts 

  • Clay Campbell 

  • Mykenzie Hellard 

  • Adam Current 

  • Logan Sterling 

  • Abigail Stout 

  • Abigail Inman 

  • Jack Marston 

  • Jackson Hall 

  • Shelby Hewlett 

  • Aaliyah Pearson 

  • Tucker Williams 

  • Tyler Withers 

  • Clay Yeary 

  • Gavin Newton 

  • Mckenzie Lyons 

  • Makaelin Doss 

  • Tessa Fox 

  • Ty Blevins 

  • Landon Locker 

  • Leandra Vera 

  • Chance Burton 

  • Kaylind Davis 

  • Madison Becerra 

  • Kaden Hills 

  • Matthew McClain 

  • Isaiah Hardin 

  • Kenlee Manglicmot 

  • Madalyn Craig 

  • Hunter Foster 

  • Landan Vaughn

  • Nicholas True 

  • Kaylee Maddox 

  • Daniel Hamilton 

  • Lillian Harville 

  • Gabrielle Israel 

  • Brayden Wojcik 

  • Trinity Manley 

  • Karis Ahmed 

  • Rachel Shropshire 

  • Sarah Quarles 

  • Gabe Goodpaster 

  • Katilyn Cravens 

  • George Fields 

  • Logan Aldridge 

  • Alyssa Spears 

  • Austin Sterling 

  • Will Boswell 

