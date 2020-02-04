Over 110 eighth graders at Bondurant Middle School can now add “published author” to their lists of achievements.
As part of an annual eighth grade language arts tradition, the students submitted their poetry to a Creative Communication poetry contest and some of their works were selected to appear in a volume of contest entries.
Michaela Manning and Rebecca Lewis, who teach eighth grade language arts at Bondurant, said their students created narrative poems as part of the classes’ narrative poetry unit, which they studied for about a month. While the contest is open to seventh through ninth graders, Bondurant has only entered eighth graders in the contest for about a decade.
“We have the kids write a poem telling a story about something that’s important to them or it can be a major life event.” Manning said. “We like to begin the year off with that because it helps us get to know the kids and poems are a little less intimidating to write in the beginning of the year, more so than like an argumentative essay.”
Lewis said that students study examples of narrative poetry and map out their poems like they would with a regular story. Manning said that students peer-review each other and use rough drafts to refine their work. The poems are then posted around the school and submitted for consideration in the poetry contest.
Madeline Hicks, a 14-year-old eighth grader, wrote “An Animal’s Cry” about animal cruelty in today’s world. Inspired by various TV shows, especially a segment where she saw a malnourished dog rescued, she wanted to use her poem as a way to bring attention to the issue. Prior to the classroom lessons and entering the contest, she frequently wrote poetry.
“I’ve really always wanted to be a writer,” Madeline said. “I always wanted to write my own stories or write my own books, so being a published author gives me the confidence to keep writing and to keep telling stories. It’s just basically what I want to do with my life. It’s what I want my job to be. It’s my dream.”
Another eighth grader, Kaylind Davis, 14, drew from her adoption experience to write “The Wonderful Journey That Changed My Life.” She said she doesn’t enjoy writing or language arts much, but the publication shows that she has talent in it.
Lewis, who is Kaylind’s teacher, said that they mostly worked on editing down the story from long, complete thoughts to shorter, poetic lines.
“She had a great idea. She took it from the perspective of when she was in foster care and then into being in her adoptive family and her different feelings that she went through,” Lewis said.
Manning said she thinks most of the students enjoyed the choice in being able to choose what they would write about, how they choose to describe their story and how to format it. She said that being published in the volume has a different meaning to them than getting a good grade in the class; the publication validates them.
Work from every student is not selected, but the chosen poems from Bondurant show a variety of styles and backgrounds, the teachers said.
In the contest’s recent volume, the school is recognized in the front of the book for receiving a Writing Achievement Award, which is awarded to the top 10% of schools that enter the contest. A letter from Creative Communication to Bondurant said that schools chosen for the award are chosen based on number and quality of accepted entries.
Lewis said students who are published do not receive a free copy of the volume, but teachers with five or more students in the book are given copies. Volumes can be ordered online at Creative Communication’s website, poeticpower.com.
The following BMS students were selected to be included in the most recent volume:
George Younger
Jesse Maldonado
Abby Trost
Emma Tolliver
Sarah Whitis
Melissa Gipson
Lindsey Werner
Haydon Brooker
Addison Watson
Caden Ruble
Sophia Rogers
Vidhi Patel
Cole Brown
Briana Talady
Scot Loy
Alyssa Boyd
Mollie Baase
Kadie May
Cassidy Bowman
Savannah King
Timothy Partin
Nevaeh Jobe
Austin Stone
Josh Scott
Gavin Carpenter
Isaiah Weber
Olivia Weber
Mackinley Sharp
Caitlyn Marrs
Charles McBee
Noah Blevins
Ethan Allison
Hanna Gwinn
Nathan Presley
Austin Lewis
Tyler Wooldridge
Madeline Hicks
Anthony Linville
Denise Waddell
Marcus Brown
Amilya Johnson
Kennedy Smith
Kayce Young
Kaylee Means
Sadie Cook
Matthias Jones
Adrianna Dean
Edgar Juarez
Joshua Lemon
Jongyi Li
Gretchen Warfield
Keltin Hieatt
Emma Loudermilk
Aiden Satterly
Jalyn Campbell
Olivia Sharp
Amen Porter
Ali Napier
Clayton Presley
Sophie Poole
Kyler Godwin
Brianna Colston
Ellie Roberts
Clay Campbell
Mykenzie Hellard
Adam Current
Logan Sterling
Abigail Stout
Abigail Inman
Jack Marston
Jackson Hall
Shelby Hewlett
Aaliyah Pearson
Tucker Williams
Tyler Withers
Clay Yeary
Gavin Newton
Mckenzie Lyons
Makaelin Doss
Tessa Fox
Ty Blevins
Landon Locker
Leandra Vera
Chance Burton
Kaylind Davis
Madison Becerra
Kaden Hills
Matthew McClain
Isaiah Hardin
Kenlee Manglicmot
Madalyn Craig
Hunter Foster
Landan Vaughn
Nicholas True
Kaylee Maddox
Daniel Hamilton
Lillian Harville
Gabrielle Israel
Brayden Wojcik
Trinity Manley
Karis Ahmed
Rachel Shropshire
Sarah Quarles
Gabe Goodpaster
Katilyn Cravens
George Fields
Logan Aldridge
Alyssa Spears
Austin Sterling
Will Boswell
