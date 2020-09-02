Dr. Aaron Thompson and Dr. Houston Barber have dedicated their professional lives to education and to making sure that a quality education is available for all.
For the past three years, in what they describe as stops and starts, the pair wrote a book entitled “Implementing Innovative Leadership in an Inclusive Learning Environment.”
“I got to know Houston when I was interim president at Kentucky State and Houston was the Frankfort Independent superintendent,” Thompson said. “We started working together. There were some things we wanted to do.”
One of those was their book, which was released earlier this year and co-written with Dr. Joe Cuseo, a psychologist in California.
Thompson is currently president of the state’s Council on Postsecondary Education. Barber is in his sixth year as FIS superintendent.
“Dr. Thompson and I just really hit it off,” Barber said. “This is a practical guide for leadership and something that can be implemented without going on a deep, deep dive.”
The book, which is 126 pages long, has six chapters: The Essence of Leadership, the Benefits of Diversity Education, the Societal Context for Diversity Education, Leading Schools, Models for School Leadership and Leadership and Culturally Inclusive Assessment.
“I’ve spent most of my career in leadership roles,” Thompson said, “and a lot of things I’ve done have been in this line of work.
“What we wanted to do was make it relatable, giving it an element that leads to a little more equitable outreach,” he added about the book. “What we knew from reading textbooks is we wanted to this to be a little different.”
While the book was written with education in mind, the message about leadership can be used in different areas.
“The book has taken off,” Barber said. “We’ve reached new levels of support and have had so much feedback that’s been very, very positive. People are taking a second look, in a constructive way, at how they look at schools, instruction, teams and how to go about doing this in a practical way.
“We see this as a really great chance, whether it’s college, K-12, district, non-profit, for-profit, to talk about the challenge and lead on every level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.