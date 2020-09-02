Dr. Aaron Thompson and Dr. Houston Barber have dedicated their professional lives to education and to making sure that a quality education is available for all.

For the past three years, in what they describe as stops and starts, the pair wrote a book entitled “Implementing Innovative Leadership in an Inclusive Learning Environment.”

“I got to know Houston when I was interim president at Kentucky State and Houston was the Frankfort Independent superintendent,” Thompson said. “We started working together. There were some things we wanted to do.”

One of those was their book, which was released earlier this year and co-written with Dr. Joe Cuseo, a psychologist in California.

Thompson is currently president of the state’s Council on Postsecondary Education. Barber is in his sixth year as FIS superintendent.

“Dr. Thompson and I just really hit it off,” Barber said. “This is a practical guide for leadership and something that can be implemented without going on a deep, deep dive.”

The book, which is 126 pages long, has six chapters: The Essence of Leadership, the Benefits of Diversity Education, the Societal Context for Diversity Education, Leading Schools, Models for School Leadership and Leadership and Culturally Inclusive Assessment.

“I’ve spent most of my career in leadership roles,” Thompson said, “and a lot of things I’ve done have been in this line of work.

“What we wanted to do was make it relatable, giving it an element that leads to a little more equitable outreach,” he added about the book. “What we knew from reading textbooks is we wanted to this to be a little different.”

While the book was written with education in mind, the message about leadership can be used in different areas.

“The book has taken off,” Barber said. “We’ve reached new levels of support and have had so much feedback that’s been very, very positive. People are taking a second look, in a constructive way, at how they look at schools, instruction, teams and how to go about doing this in a practical way.

“We see this as a really great chance, whether it’s college, K-12, district, non-profit, for-profit, to talk about the challenge and lead on every level.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription