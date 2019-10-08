Folks can get in the spooky Halloween spirit with events at local high schools.
Franklin County High School, Frankfort High School and Western Hills High School will have public Halloween celebrations that support students.
Haunted School and Safe Halloween
FCHS is bringing back its annual Halloween fundraiser for its seventh year, said FCHS teacher and Student Council adviser Greg Pelfrey.
“The kids like to do it,” he said of Haunted School.
On Saturday beginning at 7 p.m., those wishing to be scared can go through the student-made haunt at the high school for about $5. Proceeds go to the Student Council, which supports all students through activities and buying items throughout the year. Pelfrey said some examples from the past are buying microwave ovens for students or repairing bathroom doors.
The recommended age range for the Haunted School is middle school and up.
Pelfrey said students wanted to add a new event to encourage participation from younger kids. On Sunday from 1-5 p.m., FCHS students will have Safe Halloween. The event will have free admission and kids can enjoy games and candy. Some activities, like pumpkin decorating, will have a small fee.
Pelfrey said students came up with the ideas for the rooms in the Haunted School and advocated for having a Safe Halloween. One student who has worked especially hard on the project is Student Council officer Jayde Snyder.
“More things like this will create more community,” the teacher said.
Halloween in the Halls
The Pep Club at Frankfort High is starting a new tradition this year — Halloween in the Halls. Leading up to the Halloween night event, each class will decorate a hallway with a festive theme. Then, on the holiday from 6-8 p.m., students will hand out candy to the public for free. People can vote on their favorite hallway with optional donates to the students.
FHS teachers and Pep Club sponsors Emily Grimes and Sara Boggs are helping students organize the event. Grimes said the donations will go directly into the classes’ accounts and help with future student events like prom and class trips. An event like Halloween in the Halls gives an opportunity to share school spirit with the community, she said.
“We would love for as many people to come out as possible,” Grimes said.
Trunk-or-Treat
Western Hills Principal Greg Roush said that several clubs from the high school are organizing a trunk-or-treat event for children. Candy will be passed out from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.