Social issues have always been on the radar for Natalie Dufour and Emma Strong.
The two are the co-leaders of the recently founded Frankfort chapter of the Kentucky Youth Climate Strike, which, according to its website, is a statewide movement of middle school, high school and college-age students fighting for bold climate action across Kentucky.
Dufour, the daughter of Chris Schimmoeller and Joel Dufour, is a junior at Franklin County. Strong, the daughter of Diane Strong and Danny Strong, is a homeschooled sophomore who is taught by her mother.
“I've been cognizant of climate change for my entire life,” Dufour said. “Mom is an environmental activist (she's part of Woods and Waters Land Trust, Envision Franklin County, Kentucky Heartwood and many other groups) and she has inspired me to become an activist. Because of my upbringing I have always wanted to protect our earth; however, until this September, I hadn't taken action into my own hands.”
That’s when, for the international climate strike on Sept. 20, Dufour organized a rally in Frankfort that had more than 250 people in attendance.
“This really set me on the trajectory to become more involved in the climate movement,” Dufour said. “The threats from climate change are enormous. We are already destroying ecosystems and wiping out species. The rising sea levels are going to displace people, which is going to cause many social and economic problems. If we don't start to drastically changing our society now, our world will look very different for our children.”
Strong also grew up working for different causes.
“I have always been interested in environmental issues for as long as I remember,” she said. “I didn’t quite understand the idea of global warming when I was younger. But I always worried about the trash in the ditches and how it affected the wildlife. I tried to help by fundraising in every way I could.
“When I was older, I learned that climate change affects all aspects of our ecosystem. Even if our planet warms by two degrees, it affects everyone.”
The local chapter has several objectives.
“Our main goal is net zero carbon emissions by 2030,” Strong said. “To accomplish this we need to take steps in every aspect. The goals I personally am excited to see are building green streets, bike lanes, expanding education of climate change in our schools, and advocating for a greener Kentucky. As the capital of Kentucky, our students should feel confident in standing up for what they believe in.”
“I definitely want to see the Frankfort Chapter grow and become a known presence in Frankfort,” Dufour said. "I want to work on getting recycling in schools throughout the county. We will also be working on advocating for green streets, community gardens and environmentally friendly practices from businesses. We will also work to support various climate friendly bills.
“However, our main goal is to get Kentucky to net zero carbon emissions by 2030. Although we will fight for more eco friendly practices such as recycling, green streets and community gardens, our biggest target will be the fossil fuel industry. This industry is the one creating the climate problem in the first place, and something has to be done to stop them. This will most likely involve working more closely with the state organization.”
Dufour works with the state organization and is the state co-logistics director.
“I love being part of a group of people my age who care about the future of our planet,” she said. “I have a connection to other young people that I wouldn't have with adults.”
Dufour reached out to Strong about two weeks ago to co-lead the local chapter with her, and they have about 30 members.
Most of the members are in high school, with one middle school student and one college-age student in the chapter.
Saturday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and for Earth Week this week, a variety of events have been organized that people can participate in online. The state website is climatestrikeky.weebly.com.
Dufour and Strong are both determined to bring about change, and they don’t see their age as a deterrent.
“It’s actually a plus in some ways,” Strong said. “We draw attention to serious issues because of our age. You’re used to seeing adults fighting for a cause; it's much different when millions of kids are striking because they’re worried about their future. That gets people's attention.”
“I think that as youth, we have a powerful message,” Dufour said. “We are fighting for our world and we are fighting for what's right. We have power just through this. I think that adults will definitely take us seriously because we are fighting for our future. “
