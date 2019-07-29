Ryan Adams walked through the aisles of school supplies at Walmart with his son Tayburn on Monday. The two put notebooks, pencils and other fresh items into their cart.
"We got to get glue sticks, too," Ryan said to Tayburn, who will start second grade at Bridgeport Elementary in a couple of weeks.
Tayburn's favorite school supply this year was a pair of scissors with orange and black tiger stripes. Ryan said his son wanted to get a sharp pair so it's easier to cut paper. Tayburn said he's sad to see his summer break end but is looking forward to school starting.
Ryan added that as Tayburn gets older, school shopping becomes easier and goes quicker. The two mostly go to Walmart for school supplies.
Tayburn will be one of more than 8,000 local children starting school in August.
Lynzie Pulliam, who will begin sixth grade at Second Street School after transferring from Scott County Schools, said she's nervous — but excited to make new friends.
"I just try to encourage her as much as I can and let her know it's going to be OK," said Lynzie's mother, Kasie Spaulding.
Spaulding said that for school supplies, she mostly takes her children to Walmart because the prices tend to be cheaper. Lynzie typically picks out "decorative" school supplies. This year, she will have aqua and pink composition notebooks with positive quotes written in gold foil.
For a complete list of school supplies see the Back to School edition inside the print edition of the State Journal on Thursday — opening day for Frankfort Independent Schools. The first day of school for students at Franklin County Schools is Aug. 14.