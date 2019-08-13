Despite Tuesday's rain, the Franklin County Schools staff had a picnic to celebrate the beginning of a new school year.
Teachers and staff members from all county schools ate lunch made by central office staff in the Western Hills High School cafeteria. The Back to School Picnic was originally supposed to be on the softball field, but that idea got rained out.
Tuesday’s event marks the third time that FCS has had the picnic, Superintendent Mark Kopp said. It’s a great way of showing central office’s appreciation for employees in school buildings and to be motivated for the year ahead, he added, noting that the event was fully sponsored by donors.
“We are blessed to live in a community that supports its public schools,” he said.
The main sponsor was Traditional Bank and other sponsors included Wehr Constructors, JRA Architects, Jay Hall Insurance Associates, Meyer Midwest Concrete, Harshaw Trane, Community Trust Bank, Republic Bank, Whitaker Bank, Joe Graviss, Frankfort Chamber of Commerce, American Fidelity, Delta Dental, Eyemed, State Farm Insurance-Erika Hancock, Kroger East and West locations, Walmart, Fit-Time For Women, The State Journal, Casa Fiesta, Chick-Fil-A, Mami Monchitas, HealthEase, Pizza Inn, Big O Tires, Staxx BBQ, Johnny Carino’s, Starbucks, Republic Service, Tractor Supply and Coca-Cola.
In addition to a meal of hamburgers and hotdogs, FCS employees enjoyed a KONA Ice desert and played games to win one of 75 door prizes. Kopp asked trivia questions about movies and TV shows and slipped in a few impressions when he recited quotes, while teachers made guesses.
Central office staff served teachers and staff as they walked into the building.
“It’s like our central office Back to School Bash,” said Communications and Information Coordinator Kristen Waits, comparing the staff event to other Back to School Bashes FCS schools have held in the past week to welcome students before classes begin Wednesday.
Nick Lafferty, a seventh grade interventionist at Elkhorn Middle School, said he has been to the previous Back to School Picnics and always enjoys them. He said it’s a great way to get motivated before school starts, as the room has “so many awesome people that all have the one goal in mind of making kids’ lives better.”
“I think it’s awesome. It’s a great time in the district for everyone to come together as one team,” Lafferty said.
Billy Cosby, an eighth grade teacher at EMS, said the picnic is a good way for teachers and central office staff to bond before the school year starts and they get busy in their own school buildings.
“You get to see a lot of faces from central office that you don’t oftentimes see when the year kicks into gear and we all become very busy. And it’s also nice to see teachers from other schools,” Cosby said.