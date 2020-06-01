Frankfort High’s student council came to life in a big way this past school year, and two FHS council officers will be serving on the state level.
Sophomores Audrey Gilbert and Rebecca Vaught have been appointed to positions with the Kentucky Student Council Association (KYSCA) for the 2020-21 school year.
Gilbert will be the KYSCA’s voice director, and Vaught will be the Bluegrass Region director.
Both students applied for the positions.
“I thought it would be more challenging at the state level, and I could make friendships around the state,” Gilbert said.
The FHS student council went through a period of inactivity when the previous faculty adviser left the school, but it was revived this past year when Pauli Hancock, who served as president, approached Arlene Crabtree about becoming the faculty adviser.
Crabtree took over as faculty adviser in November.
This year’s council had 40 members. Gilbert served as secretary and Vaught was vice president.
Neither had served on a student council before, but they quickly saw the benefit of the organization.
“They help with the communication between the administration, the education board and the student body,” Vaught said. “They serve as that voice.”
One of the requirements for members of the FHS student council is five hours of community service a month.
“You can do different things around Frankfort,” Gilbert said. “I was interested in community service, and this was the best way to do that.
“The community, especially downtown Frankfort and South Frankfort, has given a lot to us, and it’s always good to give a lot back.”
For her work as voice director, Gilbert will be working with groups across the state.
“As voice director I’m in charge of all social media platforms we use and oversee the website,” she said. “I work with the partnership between the Pritchard Committee Student Voice Team and the KYSCA, and promote the state organization to all members.”
As the Bluegrass Region director, Vaught will work with councils in the school systems in Franklin, Anderson, Woodford, Mercer, Boyle, Jessamine, Scott and Bourbon counties.
“No. 1 is to recruit high school and middle school student councils to join the state association,” she said, “help support the local student councils and help with ideas for projects.”
Gilbert and Vaught both plan to continue with student council work the rest of their high school careers.
“The student council helps with communication between the administration and the student body,” Vaught said. “I want to leave Frankfort High better than when I got there.”
