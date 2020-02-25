Renae Sewell
Renae Sewell, a Frankfort author, holds up an illustration in her book 'Beautifully Unique' while reading to third grade students at Second Street School Monday afternoon. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

It was when the youngest of Renae Sewell’s three daughters, Sophia, who is biracial, was 4 years old that she began to notice the differences between her and her family. To help her deal with self-doubt and find her inner and outer beauty, Sewell, of Frankfort, who is a master nail technician by trade, picked up a pen and began write.

“Everyone has different families. To have people come together is a very beautiful thing,” she said.

The finished product is “Beautifully Unique,” a children’s book that uses butterflies to explain how each person is special in their own way.

While the book was meant to help her daughter through a difficult time, Sewell is also taking her message to local schools with the hope that it will comfort other children who may feel out of place. On Monday, as part of Black History Month, she visited third graders at Second Street School to read her book and talk with students.

“No matter who you are, everybody has something that is their own that makes them special — not just yourself,” the 42-year-old author explained. “Make others feel special and unique too.”

 “Beautifully Unique” was written and illustrated by Frankfort mothers of biracial children. Anita Hatchett, the illustrator, has a daughter in eighth grade at Second Street.

In addition to hearing from a published author, third grade teacher Cindy VanAtter and her teammates are taking it a step further and having students work on opinion essays about what makes them unique.

Seanae Hunter and Abby Parker
Seanae Hunter, 8, center, and Abby Parker, 9, follow along in 'Beautifully Unique' while author Renae Sewell reads the book aloud to the third grade classes at Second Street School on Monday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

When asked, both 9-year-old Abby Parker and classmate Seanae Hunter, 8, agreed that their differences make them beautiful. Seanae explained that her shrimp allergy makes her unique and Abby said her hair makes her special.

“I have a heart condition,” added Tylen Smith, 9. “I’m not limited in some ways, but I have to stay aware.”

Tylen Smith
Tylen Smith, 9, listens as Renae Sewell reads her book 'Beautifully Unique' to third grade students at Second Street School Monday afternoon. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Once their essays are complete, they will hold a publishing party where the students will be able to read their work. The teachers will also select a handful of students to introduce Sewell at a March booksigning event at Barnes and Noble in Lexington.

“They will be able to present and read their work before she reads hers,” VanAtter said. “All in all, it is a very exciting way for students to present their writing to an authentic audience.”

So what is Sewell’s advice for the soon-to-be authors?

“Inspire others and own who you are,” she said. “Your message needs to be heard.”

