As a way to show support for the Franklin County Humane Society, students at Second Street School held a supplies drive to gather donations for the animal shelter.
Sixth grader Kendall Quire organized the drive as a service project for the school’s Student Advisory Council. Last week, students brought in items from a donation list to their classrooms. The classroom with the most donations won a pizza party.
“I really like animals and I feel bad for them because their building is really bad and they are trying to get a new building, and they don’t have that much stuff,” Kendall said on why she wanted to start the drive.
Kendall, 12, regularly volunteers with her mom and brother at the Humane Society. She is the daughter of Chris and Kendra Quire. The family also has a rescue dog, named Chi-Chi, that they adopted about six years ago, Kendall said.
Kerry Lowary, the Humane Society shelter manager, picked up the donations from Second Street on Tuesday. She said the shelter has had school drives around holidays, as students wrap presents for animals, and with organizations like scout groups, but not to the extent of the Second Street supplies drive.
“This is fantastic,” Lowary said when she saw the two tables of donated items for the first time.
Kendall said that Annie Wheatcraft’s preschool class won the pizza party. The student said the prize created a lot of competition between the classes. She said she was most surprised by how much canned cat food was donated. Kendall hopes the school does the supplies drive again in the future.
Lowary said kitten and cat chow are among the most needed items for the animal shelter, as kitten season is coming up soon.
Here is the list of items that Second Street students donated to the Humane Society:
- Dog/cat food
- Trash bags
- Kitten food
- Laundry detergent
- Collars
- Dish soap
- Puppy pads
- Canned cat food
- Bleach
- Cat litter
- Dog treats
- Cloth towels
