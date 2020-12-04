UK logo

Eight Frankfort students earned degrees from the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences during a virtual commencement on Friday.

Marty Anderson II — Bachelor of Arts in English

Sydney Baggett — Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Lindsay Fitzpatrick — Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Carey Holbrook — Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

Michael McIver — Bachelor of Science in Economics

Thayna Pires — Bachelor of Arts in Biology

William Spoonamore — Bachelor of Liberal Studies

Samantha Wilcox — Bachelor of Arts in International Studies

