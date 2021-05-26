Morehead St.

Morehead State University announced its spring 2021 Dean’s List recently and eight area students were named to the list.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must have completed at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 GPA for the current semester.

Local students who earned the honor include Caitlyn Biggs, Madalyn Morse, Caitlyn Burdine, Christopher Hinton, MacKenzie Napier, Makenna Elder, Malia Scott and Emma White.

