Eastern Kentucky University has announced recipients of the Dean’s Award for the fall 2021 semester.

Dean’s Award recipients are those students who have achieved Dean’s List honors at EKU for three semesters, not necessarily consecutive. A lapel pin is presented to Dean’s Award students by the dean of their academic college.

Students from Frankfort who received the Dean’s Award are Shelby Warren, Calla Tyler, Shelby Brown, Thomas Settle, Ryan Lamb, Faith Miracle, Taryn Ritchie, Madison LeCompte, Bradlee Rich, Mallory Wooldridge, Taylor Amburgey and Briana McGaughey.

