Eastern Kentucky University has announced the recipients of the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

To achieve Dean’s List honors, students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 grade point average, students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 grade point average, and students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade point average. All grade point averages are out of a possible 4.0.

Students from Frankfort named to the Dean’s List are Shelby Warren, Teri Copas, Kelsey Cummins, Calla Tyler, Shelby Brown, Emily Devore, Thomas Settle, Emily Paulin, David Lynn, Kimberly Hinton, Kristin McNees, Madison Sharp, Morgan Rehm, Brady Roberts, Jacob Kinman, Martin Alexander Luther, Garrett Paulin, Ryan Lamb, Tanner Gyr, Gracie Staude, Sabrina Sutton, Sydney Mefford, Rebecca Smith, Miranda Games, Amber Lyons, Haley Hamilton, Holly Hamilton, Jacob Spalding, Morgan Minter, Anna Jones, Caroline Lawson, Corie Chisley, Magan Wright, Kevin Rebolledo, Chloe Greenidge, Kyra Rogers, Faith Miracle, Camden Ritchie, Taryn Ritchie, Madison LeCompte, Sydney Mellon, Bradlee Rich, Mallory Wooldridge, Taylor Amburgey, Briana McGaughey, Ainye Rogers, Kristin Tucker, Mireya Del Real Gil, Bryanna Gwinn, Pheba Colfer, Anna Woolums, Emma Stone, Ian Gaona, Alexis Kurucz, Kennedy Thornton, Gabrielle Johnson, Isaiah Lester, Noah English, Matthew Tingle and Catherine Taylor.

