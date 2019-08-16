The following local college students graduated from Eastern Kentucky University

  • Megan N. Sloan
  • Samuel Scott Woodson
  • April Trent
  • Travis Cade Banks 
  • Megan K. Drake 
  • Michael David Hurt 
  • Carla Mae Weismantel 
  • Alexis Mae Robinson 
  • Jose Manuel Rebolledo 
  • Taylor Lynn Richards 
  • Victoria Amy Mishel Maloney 
  • Matthew Sean Collins 
  • Maggie Elizabeth Smith 
  • Adam Kyle Gehlhausen 
  • Hunter Scott House 
  • Kendyl Nicole Hopkins 
  • Jackson Lafyette O'Daniel
  • Logan Tyler Goodwin
  • Shelby Nicole Hockensmith
  • Alexander Kye Sparks 
  • Meranda Katherine Collins 
  • Lacey Adaire Tackett 
  • Alvin Eugene Level

The following local EKU students received the President's List:

  • Maggie Elizabeth Smith
  • Randall Scott Van Neste
  • Rebecca Frances Smith
  • Tiffaney Leanne Estill
  • Tommie Kathryn Watkins
  • Shelby Marie Moore
  • Hunter Scott House
  • Alexa Paige Richardson
  • Kendyl Nicole Hopkins
  • Kennedy Kelley McCrystal
  • Madison Elaine Sharp
  • Dallas Wayne Tuggle
  • Jaelyn Laree Sloan
  • Davida Faye Gilliam
  • Artist Montfort
  • Martin Alexander Luther
  • Logan Tyler Goodwin
  • Sheila Dawn Gerkin
  • Gracie Belle Staude
  • Madeline MacKenzie Gullette
  • Hannah Nicole Briscoe
  • Jackson Lafyette O'Daniel
  • Matthew Timothy Smith
  • Abigail Rayne Sutherland
  • Sadie Celeste Shelton
  • Sydney Claire Redmon
  • Haley Marie Harrod

The following local EKU students were on the spring 2019 Dean's List

  • Tiffaney Leanne Estill
  • Sydney Marie Bowen
  • Matthew Timothy Smith
  • Kodi Duane Durham

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription