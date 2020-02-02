Academic teams from local elementary schools will compete in the 75th District Governor’s Cup competition on Saturday. 

Peaks Mill Elementary will host Collins Lane Elementary, Elkhorn Elementary, Second Street School and Westridge Elementary on Saturday. The competition is sponsored by the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition. 

The tournament has eight events, including Quick Recall, which is the only event open to the public starting at 11:30 a.m. 

District winners will advance to the Governor’s Cup Regional Competition, which will be at Collins Lane on Feb. 29. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription