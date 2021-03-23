govcupdropshadow-small.jpg

Elkhorn Middle School and Capital Day School each had one student place in the top 10 at the KAAC (Kentucky Association for Academic Competition) Governor’s Cup state competition.

Elkhorn’s Terrell Clark was ninth in arts and humanities, and Capital Day’s Joey Webb finished 10th in social studies.

