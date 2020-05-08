To close out the school year Elkhorn Elementary is hosting a reverse wave parade on Tuesday — the final day for students.
Instead of teachers and staff driving by students’ homes, families are invited to decorate their vehicles and parade around the school.
Families of first through fourth graders can drive by the school from 5-6 p.m. Fifth grade graduates will be honored from 6:30 -7 p.m.
Participants are asked to enter from East Main Street. All parents and students must remain in their vehicles in compliance with safety and social distancing guidelines.
