Elkhorn Elementary

The Elkhorn Elementary School Site-Based Decision Making Council has announced its 2020-21 meeting schedule.

All meetings will take place at 4 p.m. in the school library.

The council will meet on the following Tuesdays:

• Sept. 22

• Oct. 27

• Nov. 17

• Dec. 15

• Jan. 26

• Feb. 23

• March 23

• April 27

• May 25

• June 15

• July 27

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription