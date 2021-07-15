EMS logo

Elkhorn Middle School has scheduled back-to-school nights for all three grades.

Back-to-school night for sixth grade will be July 30, followed by the seventh grade on Aug. 4 and the eighth grade on Aug. 5. The event will be from 6-8 p.m. each night.

More details will be released closer to the dates of the event.

