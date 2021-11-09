A student at Elkhorn Middle School was found in possession of a small paring knife Monday at school.

“We are aware of the situation,” Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp told The State Journal Tuesday. “Everyone acted appropriately once the weapon was found. At no time were students in danger.”

Kopp said the student had no intention of using the knife, and no one was threatened.

“The school resource officer decided to file charges,” he said. “It’s out of an abundance of caution, but we take these matters very seriously.

“The administration at the school did a wonderful job handling the situation, and no one was ever in danger.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription