Thad Elmore has been named the principal at Frankfort High School.

The appointment was announced Wednesday by Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Sheri Satterly.

060323.FHS-Thad Elmore_Twitter.png

Thad Elmore has been named principal at Frankfort High School. (Photo via Twitter)

