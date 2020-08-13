ELV

The Early Learning Village Site-Based Decision Making Council has set its schedule for the 2020-21 school year.

The council will meet virtually at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays Sept. 17; Oct. 15; Nov. 19; Dec. 17; Jan. 21; Feb. 18; March 18; April 15; May 20; and June 17.

