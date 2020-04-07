Longtime Elkhorn Middle School music teacher Damon Greene died Monday following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Talented musically, the chorus leader was a student favorite.
“Every time I ever saw him — every single time — he was smiling. I never saw him without one,” Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp told The State Journal.
“It’s a huge loss for all of us. He was a treasure.”
Greene, who has taught at Mighty Elkhorn Middle since 1993, was diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer in November 2017. Following a year of chemotherapy, radiation treatment and immunotherapy, he was declared cancer-free in January 2019.
“Cancer is horrible, but when you have a family and then you have a family here like Elkhorn Middle School that supports you and is praying for you and always has your back, it makes going through this whole process a lot easier,” Greene said during a school celebration of his cancer status at the time.
Last winter, Elkhorn students raised more than $1,000 in donations for the Markey Cancer Center, where Greene received treatment.
“When he found out what happened, it was not his battle to fight by himself,” EMS principal Jeff Rhode told The State Journal back then. “It’s to celebrate the story of a man, a legend, to be quite honest.”
Greene’s passing on Monday was felt around the district as many former and present students and parents, fellow teachers, staff and friends took to social media to share stories and thoughts about the middle school teacher.
“Elkhorn Middle School will miss you but your spirit of love for kids will never be forgotten,” FCS board member Chuck Fletcher said.
Rhode sent an email to parents on Monday with a link to a counselor referral in case any students need to talk to someone.
“Mr. Greene was an amazing educator and man,” Rhode said. “He will be missed dearly by all staff, students and families in the community.”
Last June, Greene was awarded Outstanding Man of the Year by the Frankfort/Franklin County Branch of the NAACP for his service to the community.
“Damon was the kind of teacher who made an impact on everyone — from students to teachers to staff,” explained Kate Osterloh, EMS librarian, who worked with Greene.
She said even though he taught and loved music, his true strength was the bonds he created with students.
“He had an ability to show young men especially what true character and strength is,” she added.
“His presence at EMS will always live within those walls.”
