Elkhorn Middle School will host a reverse wave parade from 5-6 p.m. Thursday.

EMS logo

Students and their families are invited to decorate their vehicles, drive by the school and say goodbye to teachers and staff to wrap up the academic year.

For safety purposes, families and students must remain in their vehicles. Social distancing rules will be followed.

Participants are asked to enter from the traffic light on East Main Street and exit through the Franklin County High School parking lot.

