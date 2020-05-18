Elkhorn Middle School is asking students to clean out their lockers and return items this week.

Students can return materials including instruments, music books, Chromebooks, Chromebook chargers, library books and hot spots from 2-6 p.m. on the following days:

• Monday — Students with last names beginning with A-F

• Tuesday — Students with last names beginning with G-L

• Wednesday — Students with last names beginning with M-S

• Thursday — Students with last names beginning with T-Z

• Friday — Makeup day for anyone who could not make it on their assigned day.

One adult may accompany a student into the building and students are reminded to bring something to pack locker items in.

