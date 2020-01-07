City schools are seeing more students enrolled in the district. County schools’ enrollment has been fairly consistent for a few years.
Frankfort Independent Schools had 983 students enrolled district-wide last month, up 7% from fall 2018, with 611 students at Second Street School and 295 students at Frankfort High School. Enrollment is at an all-time high for city schools, Superintendent Houston Barber told board members at a recent meeting.
He said Thursday that he attributes the district’s growth to the education that FIS students receive in order to “become the best version” of themselves.
Community involvement also plays an important role in families wanting to send their children to the district, Barber. Renewed growth in Downtown Frankfort leads to an interest in living and working in the area, and in turn more students in the school system.
“It’s very powerful for our community to see that growth,” Barber said.
Franklin County Schools has been fairly steady across the school district since 2016. The school district had 6,407 students enrolled in the school system last month, up five students from the same time in the previous school year. Franklin County High School has 931 students and Western Hills High School has 826.
Of individual schools, Collins Lane Elementary, which has 533 students, saw the most growth, about 6.4% from the year prior. The new school building opened last year and Kopp said that while it was speculative, a new facility could be a draw for some families.
"And Collins Lane has traditionally been a good school," Kopp said.
The school with the second highest growth in enrollment was Elkhorn Middle, with 4.9% and 842 enrolled. The largest decrease in enrollment from the past school year was Elkhorn Elementary with a decline of 6.7%, or 29 students.
The school with the second largest decrease in enrollment was Westridge Elementary with a 3.6% drop, or 15 fewer students. The school had a smaller Kindergarten class this year, according to Assistant Superintendent Sharla Six.
As of August 2019, The Frankfort Christian Academy, which has students from preschool to 12th grade, had 300 students enrolled, up 20 from the previous year, according to its website. Capital Day School and Good Shepherd Catholic School, which has students from preschool to eighth grade, had 134 and 165, respectively, enrolled in August, the schools’ websites said.
TFCA had 300 students at the beginning of the 2018 school year, CDS had 132 and GSCS had 165, according to previous reports from The State Journal.