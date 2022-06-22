RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, recently honored its 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees.

Former U.S. Congressman and Governor Ernie Fletcher and former Governor Steve Beshear were recipients of the Congressman Hal Rogers Award, which recognizes Kentucky policymakers, elected officials or public officials who have advocated for legislation and public policies to address the addiction crisis and help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery from substance use disorders.

Fletcher is currently a member of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents.

“While addiction is still one of the commonwealth’s most pressing issues, I’m proud of the comprehensive and collaborative approach Kentucky has taken to address this public health crisis,” Fletcher said. “Since leaving public office, I’ve kept my commitment to helping Kentuckians return to healthy, purposeful, addiction-free lives, and it is an honor to be inducted into the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame.”

 “Expanding and protecting access to care for all Kentuckians, including those struggling with substance use, was one of my top priorities as governor, and I am grateful for this recognition,” Beshear said. “This crisis is far from over, and I will continue to work alongside other advocates and stakeholders to help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery.”

