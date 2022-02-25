A workshop for students participating in the Equal Justice Initiatives (EJI) essay contest will be held at the Kentucky History Center from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 5.

FORR logo.png

The meeting, which will take place in the grand ballroom, is for students and their parents and will feature guidance from Kentucky History Center and Capital City Museum experts, including Jessica Stavros. In addition to potential essay topics, students will also receive access to local references and resources.

Up to $5,000 in prizes will be awarded to the top five essayists selected by EJI. The essay contest is for students in grades 9-12 in Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools.

Those who attend in-person will be given a free pass to the history center. Students can also attend the meeting via Zoom.

FORR essay contest workshop QR code

To register, scan the QR code or visit the Focus On Race Relations website at www.focusonracerelations.org.

