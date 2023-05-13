Senior year of high school is a little bit of everything — exciting, chaotic, stressful, and even sentimental. As a student, the choices in front of you can seem daunting and sometimes more than you can handle. 

Senior Signing Day 2023 @ FCHS

Students from across Franklin County Schools meet with representatives from BCTC and KHEAA at the first-ever "Everybody Counts" Senior Signing Day event at FCHS Saturday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

But the new "Everybody Counts” initiative, first established by Gov. Andy Beshear in 2021, seeks to make the transition from high school to the real world a little less scary.

Signing Day Swag

Students could collect a "swag bag" at Saturday's event. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Employers @ Signing Day 2023

Representatives from employment agency Adecco and TOPY Manufacturing were among the companies meeting with soon-to-be graduates. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Personnel Cabinet @ Senior Signing Day

The Personnel Cabinet was on hand to speak with students about a career in state government. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

