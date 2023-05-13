Senior year of high school is a little bit of everything — exciting, chaotic, stressful, and even sentimental. As a student, the choices in front of you can seem daunting and sometimes more than you can handle.
But the new "Everybody Counts” initiative, first established by Gov. Andy Beshear in 2021, seeks to make the transition from high school to the real world a little less scary.
The first program was installed in Jefferson County Public Schools, but this year expanded to Franklin County high schools as well as Fayette, Scott, and Shelby counties.
Saturday saw the first Senior Signing Day event held at Franklin County High School’s gymnasium, where representatives from the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (ELC), Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) along with potential employers set up booths to show students the multiple options available to them upon graduation.
“The governor wants seniors to know that they have a path after high school,” the program’s Regional Coordinator T’Ebony Torain explained. “We have career coaches in the schools and they meet with seniors to help counsel them on figuring out if they want to go to college, begin a career, or both.”
Western Hills’ Everybody Counts Career Coach Astarre Goudino said, “Franklin County Schools have been very supportive and extremely open” [in implementing the program]. They want us to make sure that we are a part of everything that they do.”
Students at both schools have a dedicated space where they can meet with their coach to discuss options and questions that they have as they look beyond their high school halls. Goudino said she and her colleague at Franklin County High School have met with more than 100 students this year to help them prepare for what comes after graduation.
“We’ve helped fill out over 30 applications for college, work applications…we’ve even had some students come back for a second meeting just to talk. We are here for any barrier that comes up, and we will be there. They can reach out to us. Even if something comes up in the summer, they can call us, they can email us. We don’t go away just because they’ve graduated.”
Franklin County’s coach, Channing Lawson, came from the world of higher education, and uses what he learned both as a student and as a postsecondary employee to help his students navigate the sometimes overwhelming process of deciding what to do next.
“It’s my goal to let students know that there is no right or wrong path after high school,” he said. “And it’s also important that we look at starting the process earlier, so when senior year rolls around, our students aren’t panicking about where they should go or what they should do next.”
Lawson said he’s also started speaking with juniors at FCHS, getting them prepared to start the transitioning process from high school to either higher education, trade schools, employment or a combination of paths.
When asked if there were any trends in paths students are showing the most interest in, both Lawson and Goudino said that the number of students wanting to go from school directly into the workforce is on the uptick.
“They think college is too expensive. Everyone is talking about loan forgiveness programs, and that’s all the kids are hearing,” Goudino explained. “They don’t want to go through what I’ve gone through. But now we have so many scholarships available that kids didn’t even know about. I’ve talked to five children this week who actually decided to go to college instead of going right into the workforce because they learned that we have the ‘Ready to Work’ scholarship program that they didn’t know anything about.
“Don’t you worry about the money. Let us worry about how to get it to you.”
ELC Secretary Jamie Link was in attendance at Saturday’s event, where he said that Kentucky’s surge in economic development over the last few years has led to a need for workers that the state hasn’t experienced before.
“The governor’s efforts have brought 46,000 new jobs to the state, and we’ve got to fill them,” he said.
“We are working with employers to look at the new landscape — they need quality workers. And perhaps some of the old ways of thinking have to change. Employers have to start looking at part-time opportunities, flexible scheduling, remote work. They have to, because that is what the workforce is looking for. We’re trying to match those together, and that’s the goal here today.”
