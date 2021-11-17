The International Student Exchange is on the hunt for new host families to house foreign exchange students for a five-month, 10-month or 12-month period. 

Regional Manager Wendi Newsome said she is excited to be able to share the program with the community in hopes that volunteers will show interest in the program. 

Newsome said ISE is a J-1 visa provider for foreign exchange students where their program places students between the ages of 15 and 18 in volunteer host family homes.

Student programs are offered in three program durations: five-month semester program starting in January or August, 10-month Academic Year program starting in August or 12-month Calendar Year program starting in January. 

“Students provide their own spending money and health insurance. Host families are asked to provide a bed to sleep in, meals and transportation,” she said. “That’s the super condensed version of the program!”

Each student admitted into the program also has three- to six-years experience speaking English, and most students have an ELTIS score to let schools know their specific level of English proficiency, according to the ISE’s frequently asked questions page online.

Newsome said her family hosted for the first time in 2010, welcoming a foreign exchange student from Norway. 

Our daughter was 16, and our son was 11 at the time. We had no idea what to expect and honestly, I didn't even think I would like hosting, but the kids talked me into it! Before we even got home from the airport with her, I knew I was in love. Was it perfect every day? Of course not, but it was truly a transformative year for our family. We had so much fun sharing our home and our hometown with her and we still maintain a close relationship with her,” she said. 

Three years after Newsome’s first experience, her family decided to host another foreign exchange student, this time from Spain. 

“We hosted a boy from Spain who turned 18 the week after his arrival. I hadn't parented a teenage boy before, and I was scared to death. Again, we absolutely fell in love with him. He quickly became the missing piece to our family puzzle that we didn't know was missing. We had such an amazing year together and just like the first time, we were broken-hearted to send him home,” she said. “He decided he wanted to attend college here and intentionally chose Georgetown College because it was close to our hometown — Bardstown. He's been a total member of our family ever since, and a few weeks ago we got to celebrate his marriage to the girl he became best friends with during his exchange year.”

Shortly after hosting a student from Spain, Newsome said she decided she wanted to start placing students with host families. 

“It's been so much fun and such a blessing to watch strangers turn into families and form a lifelong bond. There is so much to learn from exchange. Not only are we showing the ‘real America’ to a teenager, but we're also learning so much about their culture and background. We've enjoyed incorporating the holiday traditions of our students into our family over the years. But the biggest lesson I've learned is that no matter where we come from, we're all more alike than we are different,” she said. 

ISE describes a good host family candidate as someone over the age of 25 with a welcoming attitude, desire to make a positive impact in a child’s life, the wish to exchange cultures and someone with room for another household member. 

Families also have the potential to host more than one student at a time. 

“I couldn't recommend this experience strongly enough! And it doesn't matter what stage of life you're in. We have young families, families with teenagers, empty nesters, single parents, same-sex parents, couples with no children. There's no one-size-fits-all host family. If your heart is open to the opportunity, then you've checked the biggest box,” Newsome said. 

Those interested in volunteering as a host family can contact Newsome by phone at 502-414-0068 or by email at rollinghills@iseusa.org

Visit rollinghills.iseusa.org for more information and to submit an application for the program. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription