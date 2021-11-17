The International Student Exchange is on the hunt for new host families to house foreign exchange students for a five-month, 10-month or 12-month period.
Regional Manager Wendi Newsome said she is excited to be able to share the program with the community in hopes that volunteers will show interest in the program.
Newsome said ISE is a J-1 visa provider for foreign exchange students where their program places students between the ages of 15 and 18 in volunteer host family homes.
Student programs are offered in three program durations: five-month semester program starting in January or August, 10-month Academic Year program starting in August or 12-month Calendar Year program starting in January.
“Students provide their own spending money and health insurance. Host families are asked to provide a bed to sleep in, meals and transportation,” she said. “That’s the super condensed version of the program!”
Each student admitted into the program also has three- to six-years experience speaking English, and most students have an ELTIS score to let schools know their specific level of English proficiency, according to the ISE’s frequently asked questions page online.
Newsome said her family hosted for the first time in 2010, welcoming a foreign exchange student from Norway.
“Our daughter was 16, and our son was 11 at the time. We had no idea what to expect and honestly, I didn't even think I would like hosting, but the kids talked me into it! Before we even got home from the airport with her, I knew I was in love. Was it perfect every day? Of course not, but it was truly a transformative year for our family. We had so much fun sharing our home and our hometown with her and we still maintain a close relationship with her,” she said.
Three years after Newsome’s first experience, her family decided to host another foreign exchange student, this time from Spain.
“We hosted a boy from Spain who turned 18 the week after his arrival. I hadn't parented a teenage boy before, and I was scared to death. Again, we absolutely fell in love with him. He quickly became the missing piece to our family puzzle that we didn't know was missing. We had such an amazing year together and just like the first time, we were broken-hearted to send him home,” she said. “He decided he wanted to attend college here and intentionally chose Georgetown College because it was close to our hometown — Bardstown. He's been a total member of our family ever since, and a few weeks ago we got to celebrate his marriage to the girl he became best friends with during his exchange year.”
Shortly after hosting a student from Spain, Newsome said she decided she wanted to start placing students with host families.
“It's been so much fun and such a blessing to watch strangers turn into families and form a lifelong bond. There is so much to learn from exchange. Not only are we showing the ‘real America’ to a teenager, but we're also learning so much about their culture and background. We've enjoyed incorporating the holiday traditions of our students into our family over the years. But the biggest lesson I've learned is that no matter where we come from, we're all more alike than we are different,” she said.
ISE describes a good host family candidate as someone over the age of 25 with a welcoming attitude, desire to make a positive impact in a child’s life, the wish to exchange cultures and someone with room for another household member.
Families also have the potential to host more than one student at a time.
“I couldn't recommend this experience strongly enough! And it doesn't matter what stage of life you're in. We have young families, families with teenagers, empty nesters, single parents, same-sex parents, couples with no children. There's no one-size-fits-all host family. If your heart is open to the opportunity, then you've checked the biggest box,” Newsome said.
Those interested in volunteering as a host family can contact Newsome by phone at 502-414-0068 or by email at rollinghills@iseusa.org.
Visit rollinghills.iseusa.org for more information and to submit an application for the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.