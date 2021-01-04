The Franklin County Extension Office is offering a five-lesson virtual program called Kick Kentucky Cancer starting Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Each meeting will take place once a month on Zoom videoconferencing platform with both noon and 6 p.m. sessions available.
Participants must register via the Extension office website — http://franklin.ca.uky.edu/— or Facebook page. Once registration is complete the Zoom link will be provided.
The program will provide an overview of physical health, nutrition, mental and emotional health, as well as communicating and helping caregivers. The program is for anyone whose life has been touched by cancer. Kick Kentucky Cancer will offer practical tips to use right away.
The following lessons are planned through May:
• Understanding the basics of cancer — Jan. 12
• Managing nutrition during cancer — Feb. 9
• Taking care of your mental health during cancer — March 9
• Caring for someone with cancer — April 13
• Interacting with someone with cancer — May 11
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.