The Franklin County Extension Office is offering a five-lesson virtual program called Kick Kentucky Cancer starting Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Each meeting will take place once a month on Zoom videoconferencing platform with both noon and 6 p.m. sessions available.

Participants must register via the Extension office website — http://franklin.ca.uky.edu/— or Facebook page. Once registration is complete the Zoom link will be provided.

The program will provide an overview of physical health, nutrition, mental and emotional health, as well as communicating and helping caregivers. The program is for anyone whose life has been touched by cancer. Kick Kentucky Cancer will offer practical tips to use right away. 

The following lessons are planned through May:

• Understanding the basics of cancer — Jan. 12

• Managing nutrition during cancer — Feb. 9

• Taking care of your mental health during cancer — March 9

• Caring for someone with cancer — April 13

• Interacting with someone with cancer — May 11

