In a meeting of the cooperative committee responsible for guiding the rehabilitation of Kentucky State University’s Exum Center Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the engineering study of the structure and the pool facilities would not be completed for 60 to 90 days.

Speaking on behalf of KSU’s facilities management company, Sodexo, Jennifer Linton said that while the finance process has started, the hiring of the engineers to conduct the assessment wouldn’t start until the end of this week. 

KSU pool

The pool at Kentucky State University's Exum Center was drained after being closed in October 2021 due to a boiler failure. (State Journal file photo)

