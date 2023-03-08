In a meeting of the cooperative committee responsible for guiding the rehabilitation of Kentucky State University’s Exum Center Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the engineering study of the structure and the pool facilities would not be completed for 60 to 90 days.
Speaking on behalf of KSU’s facilities management company, Sodexo, Jennifer Linton said that while the finance process has started, the hiring of the engineers to conduct the assessment wouldn’t start until the end of this week.
“Engineering services will be provided by price contract with one of the firms hired by the Finance and Administration Cabinet,” she explained. “This will be conducted in phases, and phase one will focus on the pool before moving on to the rest of the building.”
The 60- to 90-day estimate on completion of the assessment will include preliminary costs to get the pool safe and operational with aesthetics being handled in a later stage.
The pool, which was closed in 2021 due to issues with the boiler system used to heat it, is just one aspect of a large re-imagination of the facility led, in part, by the university and YMCA of Central Kentucky.
Last year, the city voted to allocate $30,000 towards the engineering study, while the fiscal court had initially intended to allocate $1 million toward repairs last fall. However, in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the collaboration with the city, YMCA and KSU adopted by fiscal court in December, the clause that included the $1 million pledge was not included.
KSU’s Director of Government Relations Darryl Thompson reminded the group that while the pool is a main focus of capital improvements on campus, that the university is also working on completing a larger-scale six-year plan, which is due to be presented to government officials and the Council on Postsecondary Education by April 1.
He also said that the university has hired Omni Architects of Lexington to develop a Master Plan for campus that will be completed this fall.
“The pool is important, there is no doubt about that,” he said. “But you have to remember that this is one small part of a much larger improvement plan for the university.”
YMCA of Central Kentucky President and CEO Paula Anderson detailed progress on the online survey that will be sent out to the KSU campus ahead of the engineering study completion, which should go out after students return from spring break, with results available by early April.
The study is intended to determine where energies should best be directed and what activities would most likely draw traffic to the Exum Center. It is anticipated that upgraded weight rooms, Zumba classes and pickleball will be large draws following national trends in physical activity.
With the delay on the study slowing some of the group’s momentum, it was decided that smaller sub-committees would be established to work on projects independent of the larger board, including a finance and resources committee, re-imagination and design, and marketing and communications. Group members from the city and county will participate, as well as KSU staff, students and members of the larger Frankfort community.
Information will also be taken into account from a town hall meeting with the students that will be held by KSU’s interim President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson later this month.
The next meeting of the full collaborative group will be held on May 2 at 4 p.m. via Zoom.
