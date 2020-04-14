With the city’s three homeless shelters nearing capacity, a temporary emergency shelter will soon be up and running at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium at 315 Ewing St.
The Frankfort Independent Schools board voted 4-1 Monday evening to approve a memorandum of agreement — pending further legal revisions and additions — that would open the gym to provide housing to those in need.
FIS Superintendent Houston Barber told the board he was approached by the city, The Simon House and American Red Cross about a week ago about using the space.
“As we speak, they have a waiting list of people that need that shelter,” said board Chairperson Jina Greathouse. “They want to get people off the streets and this is something that came up right quick.”
The lone dissenter, Becky Barnes, said she had several concerns with the MOA — including the fact that it was provided to board members to review just 15 minutes prior to the meeting.
“I’m supportive of the project but not this MOA,” she said, adding she is not comfortable with the language and the frequent use of the word “reasonable.”
Barnes asked that a rental contract be drafted, as is board policy, even though the rental fee will be waived. She was also concerned that the MOA can’t be changed without approval from the Franklin County Health Department.
“We’ll work on (the language) to tighten it up a bit more,” Greathouse replied, stating that she did not receive the MOA until Sunday evening.
“I know it’s a quick move, but we’re here to help the community and we want to support our fellow struggling citizens.”
Barber said using F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium — which can house up to 40 people — for a temporary shelter won’t impede on the district’s renovation plans.
“It’s likely construction won’t start until August or September,” he added.
The board did not have a timeline for converting the gym to a shelter. The State Journal has reached out to Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.