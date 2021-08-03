Editor's Note: This article was updated Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 6:50 p.m. to reflect that Paul Harnice rescinded his resignation from the Kentucky State University Board of Regents last week.
Kentucky State University regents Paul Harnice and Candace McGraw both quietly tendered resignations from their seats on the school’s board just before the resignation of former president M. Christopher Brown II on July 20.
As it turns out, another regent — former KSU professor Joe Moffett — had his departure from the board and the university planned before Brown’s resignation.
Moffett was a department associate chair and english professor who served as the faculty’s representative on the board of regents. He told the State Journal that he accepted an offer to become a dean at a college in Oklahoma. His resignation from KSU took effect on July 26, per a KSU spokesperson.
McGraw and Harnice resigned from the board on July 13 and 14, respectively. Notably, Harnice rescinded his resignation on July 27 and is now back on the board; he said he plans to serve to the end of his term, which ends next June.
The board of 11 members is now down to nine.
Moffett told the State Journal that his resignation had nothing to do with anything going on at KSU.
“It was in the works well before the recent turnover in administration,” Moffett said. “... It is related to my professional growth, not to anything at the university.”
Just before Brown's resignation, KSU had faced questions about its finances and a spate of lawsuits despite Brown receiving a positive performance review and a contract extension earlier this year. Gov. Andy Beshear authorized the Council on Postsecondary Education, led by former KSU interim president Aaron Thompson, to review the school's finances as well as make recommendations for the future.
Board Chair Dr. Elaine Farris spoke highly of Moffett’s tenure on the board and the university.
“Dr. Moffett was not only an excellent regent but was an outstanding professor,” Farris wrote. “He was a very engaged regent as well as a faculty leader on our campus. His leadership will be greatly missed in the classroom and on the board!”
Moffett began his tenure at KSU in 2014, took his seat on the board September 2019 and was the recipient of a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award in 2018.
While Harnice and McGraw’s vacancies are to be filled via appointment by Beshear, the KSU Faculty Senate will vote to replace Moffett on the board of regents.
Faculty Senate Secretary Danny Collum said that a special election will take place to determine Moffett’s replacement “as soon as possible after the semester begins” on Aug. 16.
The next Faculty Senate meeting will take place on Aug. 20, Collum said.
Collum added that the Faculty Senate President is currently Dr. Phillip Clay, a professor in the School of Education, Human Development and Consumer Sciences. Faculty regent and faculty senate president are two different positions.
Remaining members of the board of regents include Farris, Vice Chair Dalton Jantzen, Ron Banks, Carolyn Burns, Rahul Reddy, Roger Reynolds, Staff Regent Chandee Felder and Student Regent Jason Robinson.
