Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents is looking at reducing the school’s budget by $7 million.
The board heard at a special-called meeting Thursday just how difficult that may be.
“The entire university will have to be restructured to accommodate this,” Greg Rush, KSU financial consultant, told the board. “This is not minor changes, this is not eliminating vacant positions, this is not business the way it’s been over the last three or four years.”
The 2022-2023 fiscal year budget was a discussion item on Thursday’s agenda, and no action was taken on options the board was presented.
“None of this is in stone,” Board Chair Elaine Farris said. “All of these are just options. Targets will move, more than likely, but the goal is we have to reduce the budget by $7 million. That is the target; that is the goal.
“How we do that is up for discussion. As we move forward, it’s probably two to three more months before we come to a solid plan as how that’s going to look.”
Among the options provided to the board was eliminating 45 staff and faculty positions at a projected savings of $3.65 million.
“There are going to have be reductions in staff,” Rush said. “I’m just going to say that as bluntly as I can say it. There’s no way to balance this budget without doing that.
“There will be some pain without a doubt, but the important thing is to make sure the university is structured in such a way it can continue to provide good outcomes for students.”
The board found last summer that the university was in financial trouble. The school has asked the Kentucky legislature for $23 million. House Bill 250, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton (R-Taylorsville), would provide the requested funds.
Dr. M. Christopher Brown II resigned as KSU’s president in July.
Rush said projections have the current budget out of balance by $7 million.
“If the legislature provides the $23 million, that just gets the university back to zero,” he said “It does not provide any assistance in balancing the budget or restructuring the budget for fiscal year 23 and onward.”
Rush said not all the news is bad at Kentucky State, mentioning historic high graduation rate and a high retention rate. He pointed out applications are up 8% from this time last year.
“There have been a lot of positives at the university over the last three or four years,” Rush said. “Generally every time I’ve testified before the legislature I make sure they’ve heard that because that’s not the part that is on their mind right now.
“Kentucky State is an attractive option for a lot of students, and demand for the university is high. And I think we have to kept that in mind.”
The rest of the options mentioned to the board to reduce the 2022-2023 budget by $7 million and the amount that would be saved are reduction in institutional financial aid of 8%( $400,000); restructure bookstore contract ($400,000); increase class sizes, 40% reduction in adjuncts, ($400,000); operating cost reductions, 10%, ($1 million); and 2% tuition increase ($100,000).
Farris said the campus community would have input on the budget before it is finalized.
“We know this is going to be some tough decisions for the board to make. but it’s going to be vital for Kentucky State to remain vital to this community,” Farris said. “This is on top of if we get the $23 million from the legislators. That will only get us back to level playing ground. The $7 million reduction has to made in order for us to have a balanced 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.”
In other business, Dr. Gerald Patton was sworn in as a new regent. He was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear on Jan. 21.
Dr. Gerald Price, KSU’s new chief financial officer, was appointed the board’s treasurer. The board re-elected regents Dalton Jantzen as vice chair and Roger Reynolds as secretary.
Travis Powell, Council on Postsecondary Education vice president and general counsel, gave an update on Kentucky State’s presidential search. The chairman of the search committee, Powell reported there have been about 30 candidates who have applied for the position and others have expressed interest.
The schedule for the committee remains March 15 as the deadline for best consideration, March 29 for selecting candidates for video interviews and April 6-7 for first-round interviews via Zoom. Powell said the committee hopes to have in-person interviews April 13-14 and campus visits April 25-29.
