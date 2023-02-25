Dancers get down to "Cupid Shuffle" during the Franklin County High School Dance Team's Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Jonathan Scott dances with Kaydence Scott during the Franklin County High School Dance Team's Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Maddie Gootee, 8, admires Liv Thompson's crown during the Franklin County High School Dance Team's Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Ryan Murphy dances with Ava Murphy, 9, during the Franklin County High School Dance Team's Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Mothers with their sons and fathers with their daughters danced their heart outs during the Franklin County High School Dance Team's Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday night.
As the families entered the clubhouse, they were greeted by FCHS Dance Team members dressed in beautiful ballgowns. They then took a professional portrait courtesy of local photographer David Hargis with Hargis Photography.
More dance team members greeted families as they entered the ballroom where they danced the night away.
Kelley Harrod, fundraiser chair for the FCHS Dance Team Booster Club, said 113 guests attended the dance. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the dance team.
Franklin County High School dance team members break it down on the dance floor during the Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Erin Hanley, 5, dances during the Franklin County High School Dance Team's Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Summer Calvin, 4, takes a selfie with Evan Calvin during the Franklin County High School Dance Team's Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Franklin County High School Dance Team member and Miss FCHS 2022 Liv Thompson dances during the Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Billy Cosby and Finley Cosby, 10, dance the Cupid Shuffle during the Franklin County High School Dance Team's Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Erin Hanley, 5, and Anthony Hanley dance during the Franklin County High School Dance Team's Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Josh Adams dances with Lucy Adams, 3, during the Franklin County High School Dance Team's Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Jared Scott dances with Annalee Scott, 3, during the Franklin County High School Dance Team's Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Josh Adams dances with Parker Adams, 6, during the Franklin County High School Dance Team's Her Royal Court Father and Daughter and Mother and Son Dance at the Frankfort Country Club Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
"We have been fundraising for two years to earn a bid to compete at a national level competition at [Walt] Disney [World]," Harrod said. For the team to compete at the annual February competition in Orlando, Florida, the team must raise $25,000.
"We're hoping to compete next year," she said.
Harrod said the dance team will host the mother/son and father/daughter dance next year as well. Saturday's event was the first dance the team has hosted.
"This was something we didn't have in the community and we thought [the children] would enjoy doing this with their parents," Harrod said. "I hope they make memories and enjoy their time together."
To donate to the FCHS Dance Team, contact the team at its Facebook page @FCHSDanceTeam.
