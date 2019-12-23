Local school kids are on their winter break, and while your family probably has plans for the holidays, what are you going to do for the remainder of the time while your kids are out of school?
Frankfort has some opportunities for the whole family to spend time together. The three options listed below are little to no cost and are all within the city.
Go to the library
Located on Wapping Street, the Paul Sawyier Public Library will only be closed for five days of the winter break: Dec. 24, 25, 26 and 31 and Jan. 1. The library will have some family-friendly programming within the next two weeks, including an “Imagination Playground” on Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. and another event called “Legos at the Library” on Dec. 29 at 2:30 p.m. For a full list of events, visit pspl.org/events. All programs are free, but some may require registration ahead of time.
It is also free to get a library card, which gives patrons access to the many books, audio books, e-books and more media at PSPL. To become a cardholder, visit pspl.org/newcard/.
Take a history tour
As Kentucky’s capital, Frankfort has a storied history. There are several museums and historical attractions that can allow you and your family to time travel for a day.
The Capital City Museum, which has free admission, will be open for its regular hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for Christmas Eve and Day and New Year’s Eve and Day. The museum is on Ann Street. The museum’s curator John Downs said that it is important to know local history in order to celebrate those who’ve come before us.
“It’s important to know the history of Frankfort to know where we’ve come from,” Downs said.
The Kentucky History Center, which focuses on state history, will be closed on Christmas Eve and Day and New Year’s Eve and Day, but will be open on Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission, which includes museum access and the Old State Capitol, State Arsenal and the Martin F. Schmidt Research Library if they are open at the time of your visit, is $8 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6 to 18 and free for kids under the age of 5 for non-Kentucky Historical Society members.
Enter contests
The State Journal has previously published notices for some local contests that students can enter. The break can be a great time to work on entries.
The Frankfort Optimist Club opened its annual essay and oratorical contests earlier this month. The entry form for the essay contest can be found at https://www.optimist.org/Forms/19-20_Essay_Application.pdf and submissions must be received by Feb. 15. The entry form for the oratorical contest can be found at https://www.optimist.org/forms/19-20_oratorical_application.pdf and must be mailed by March 1. The address to send materials to is: Ronnie Dunn, 204 Duntreath St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking submissions to its annually Adopt-a-Highway art contest. The theme this year is “Adopt-a-Highway: Keeping Kentucky Beautiful. Evaluation criteria and an entry form can be found at https://transportation.ky.gov/AdoptaHighway/Pages/Events.aspx. Any entry must be postmarked by Feb. 14.