“This is a celebration. If you see something that moves you, please clap. Please sing along. Holler. We want you to feel like you are a part of the stage, together.”
With those words from Kentucky native Ben Sollee, “Noise for Jordon: A Festival of Arts And Healing'' kicked off Saturday’s celebration of the life of local artist and educator Jordon Ellis, who sadly took his own life earlier this year at just 36.
Organized by Sollee, members of Ellis’ family, filmmaker and musician Joanna Hay, Yes Arts, and several local businesses and nonprofit agencies, the celebration didn’t let summer storms stop the joyful noise.
“One of the things that the Ellis family and all the rest of us wanted to do was for Jordon’s name to continue on and to make a difference in the arts and healing,” Hay explained. “So out of these conversations, we founded the Jordon C. Ellis Fund for Arts and Healing and the proceeds from all of your donations and everything we are doing today will go to arts and healing programs for individuals and organizations. Now and in the future, Jordan’s name will continue to have an impact.”
The festival, which opened with a memorial ceremony at the Grand Theatre, was originally scheduled to feature a concert on Broadway. But hazardous weather in the area led organizers to reconfigure the festival to continue on the Grand stage with food trucks and vendors supporting mental health and community outreach initiatives lining St. Clair Street between West Main and Broadway.
Ellis, who played in a laundry list of the area’s best bands across a vast array of genres, was also a highly-sought after sound engineer, mixing albums, films and other projects. He had also been a volunteer educator at the Kings Center as a part of their Heart Beats program along with another local musical luminary, Jeri Katherine Howell.
Howell joined Sollee on stage for several numbers, as well as a small set with her husband and musical partner, Nat Colton. Also featured were The Kuvebo West African Drum & Dance Ensemble from Louisville, a nod to Ellis’ own percussion skills.
An all-star roster of bands that Ellis was a member of appeared to honor their friend, including Quantum Mechanics, Stirfry Musette, Molly Rogers (via video) and Native Invaders.
Sollee read a passage from Sufi writer Inayat Khan’s "The Mysticism of Sound and Music," and Frankfort City Commissioner Kelly May, who played in several bands with Ellis and told stories and shared memories stemming from their friendship since first meeting in kindergarten, praising his friend’s “spontaneity and willingness to go-with-the-flow, and just embrace fun and and joy.” May also shared a letter and original song he composed in honor of his friend.
“I hope you can hear this celebration and see the friends and family that have gathered to honor your life today. I am going to continue to experience a flood of emotions as I continue my journey to some life without you in it,” May continued, his voice choking with emotion. “You’ve left a massive hole in the hearts of us all.”
The celebration brought the audience to laughter just as often as tears, with another lifelong friend, Joe Fiala, co-founder of Frankfort’s The Light Clinic, offering a eulogy to Jordon … while wearing a chicken suit.
“I had this vision of when we were hanging out,” Fiala said, “making jokes like we always do, and I could totally hear myself saying ‘Yeah, I am totally going to do your eulogy!’ And I could hear him say ‘Brilliant! Yes! Totally! Oh, and you should wear a chicken costume!’
“‘And you should get a bunch of plastic eggs and you should fill them all with hummus and start flinging them into the crowd!’” Fiala then threw the eggs into the crowd to raucous laughter and applause.
The eggs did not have a tasty snack inside, but the message from the eulogy was clear. “I think it’s important to remember that we can still talk to him. He’s in our memory, we’ve soaked him up. And all the memories we have of him are seeds for new conversations that we can still have. He is still growing with us, his energy is still with us.”
Jordan’s brother, Jaret, also a stalwart of the area’s music scene, led Native Invaders in a performance of his song “Spark in the Dark,” a tribute he composed to his lost family. The performance culminated in the elder Ellis smashing his guitar on stage in a display of emotion.
“One thing I heard from about 70 people, and I was asking myself, was ‘I wish I could’ve done something. I could’ve done more,'” Jaret told the audience, his family looking on from the front row. “And sure, it’s true. If we all would’ve done something different, maybe we could’ve had a different outcome. But that’s not fair. We didn’t make his final decision for him.
“Our society is not structured to help those who struggle,” he continued, citing a lack of help when their mother, Rosemary, died of lung cancer shortly after Jordon graduated high school, as well as financial struggles stemming from a life as an artist as factors in his brother’s decision to end his life.
“Mental health needs to be considered physical health. And I believe with all of my being that if we want our society to be a healthier and happier place, artists should be able to support themselves.”
Those wishing to contribute to the ongoing mission of the Jordon C. Ellis Fund for Arts and Healing can visit www.noiseforjordon.org, or send a tax-deductible donation to: Bluegrass Community Foundation ATTN: The Jordon C. Ellis Fund, 499 E. High St., Lexington, KY 40507
