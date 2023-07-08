Stirfry Musette

Will Renshaw, Ben Griffith, and Joanna Hay of Stirfry Musette, play "Words Cannot Say", an instrumental written by Jeff Ellis. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

“This is a celebration. If you see something that moves you, please clap. Please sing along. Holler. We want you to feel like you are a part of the stage, together.”

Noise For Jordon Graceland

In honor of his love of Paul Simon, an all-star ensemble plays "Graceland" in Jordon Ellis' honor at Saturday's memorial. From left: Nat Colton, Jeri Katherine Howell and Ben Sollee are flanked by members of the Kuvebo Ensemble, with Jaret Ellis on drums. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

With those words from Kentucky native Ben Sollee, “Noise for Jordon: A Festival of Arts And Healing'' kicked off Saturday’s celebration of the life of local artist and educator Jordon Ellis, who sadly took his own life earlier this year at just 36.

Jeff Ellis Kuvembo Ensemble

Jeff Ellis (far right), father of the late Jordon Ellis, joins Louisville's Kuvembo West African Drum & Dance Ensemble at the start of Saturday's celebration of life. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Ben Sollee Noise for Jordon

Ben Sollee, longtime friend and musical collaborator of Jordon Ellis served as unofficial co-host of Saturday's tribute. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Jeri & Nat Noise For Jordon

Jeri Katherine Howell (center), flanked by Nat Colton and Jasmine Fouts, invite the audience to "Breathe Deep" during their set at Saturday's tribute. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Quantum Mechanics

From left: Nathan Brown, Joe Berry, and Jasmine Fouts of Quantum Mechanics play a tribute to Ellis, "Family", composed by Fouts. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Jeff Ellis Kuvembo Ensemble

Kelly May Nosie for Jordon

Kelly May, visibly heartbroken, takes a seat on The Grand Theatre stage as his musical tribute to lifelong friend Jordon Ellis plays. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Joe Fiala

Longtime friend Joe Fiala testifies to Jordon Ellis' irreverent sense of humor, delivering his eulogy in a chicken suit. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Jaret Ellis

Jaret Ellis cradles his guitar after smashing it onstage during the climax of his band Native Invaders' performance of his musical tribute to brother Jordon, "Spark In The Dark". (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Guitar Picks

Those who attended "Noise For Jordon" were encouraged to keep mental health access close to hand, with memorial guitar picks emblazoned with Ellis' signature logo, as well as a reminder of the 988 suicide prevention hotline. (Anna Latek | State Journal) 

