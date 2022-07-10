In need of family fun?

Elkhorn Middle School is partnering with New Vista to host a Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

The free event is open to all children and will include bounce houses, a DJ, games, arts and crafts, door prizes and free food catered by Cook Out and Little Caesars.

Parents can attend workshops on youth mental health, suicide prevention, substance use prevention, reducing anxiety and depression in youth, parenting skills and self-care.

