MIDWAY — A Frankfort student recently was inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta honor society at Midway University.

Katlynn Fay was named to Alpha Lambda Delta, which honors students for their first year of higher-education excellence.

Alpha Lambda Delta’s mission is to "encourage superior academic achievement, to promote intelligent living and a continued high standard of learning, and to assist students in recognizing and developing meaningful goals for their unique roles in society."

