Franklin County High School will celebrate prom and graduation this year.

The school made the announcement Wednesday that prom is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, and graduation will take place Saturday, May 29.

A time for prom has yet to be determined, but it will take place on the school's football field.

"The specifics are still being finalized, but CDC guidelines will be followed and enforced," FCHS Principal Charles Lewis said. "This includes social distancing (except for couples arriving together) and masks will be worn at all times."

The FCHS Class of 2021 will graduate May 29 at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park at 2 p.m. with Western Hills High School to follow at 6 p.m.

Currently, Alltech Arena is allowing 25% capacity. Because of this, the number of guests per student is six, although that may change if capacity is modified. Tickets will be available on the school's website through Hometown Ticketing in May. 

"As we get closer to each event, more information will be communicated, as well as specific plans," Lewis said. "Please bear with us as things may change, hopefully for the better, as we continue to follow the COVID guidance provided to us."

