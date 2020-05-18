Collection of Chromebooks and locker clean out for Franklin County High School students is planned next week.

Only one person is allowed in the building at a time to drop off computers and chargers. All others must remain in the vehicle.

Students will need to wear face masks and maintain social distancing guidelines.

Students must sign up for a locker cleanout appointment at https://calendar.google.com/calendar/selfsched?sstoken=UUlVOGVNZE1rN2tkfGRlZmF1bHR8ZDZlMDM1MWE5MTFlOGQ2YWQ4YmNkYWMzMjA4MTllZmE

The school released the following schedule on Monday.

Last names beginning with A-G are planned to turn in items on Tuesday, May 26.

• A from 8:30-10 a.m.

• B from 10-11:30 a.m.

• C from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• D-F from 1-2:30 p.m.

• G from 2:30-4 p.m.

Last names beginning with the letters H-Q can turn items in Wednesday, May 27.

• H-I from 8:30-10 a.m.

• J-L from 10-11:30 a.m.

• M from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• N-O from 1-2:30 p.m.

• P-Q from 2:30-4 p.m.

Last names beginning with R-Z are planned to turn in items on Wednesday, May 27.

• R from 8:30-10 a.m.

• S from 10 a.m. to noon

• T-V from noon to 1:30 p.m.

• W-Z from 1:30-3 p.m.

Anyone who misses their day can return materials on Friday, May 29.

• Last names beginning with the letters A-M can turn items from 9 a.m. to noon.

• Last names beginning with the letters N-Z can turn items in from noon to 3 p.m.

Students taking summer remediation will be able to keep their Chromebooks until the session is over.

For items and information related to the Career & Technical Center (CTC) please email Principal John Sander at

john.sanders@franklin.kyschools.us

