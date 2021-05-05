A counselor at Franklin County High School has been arrested for allegedly having a weapon on school property.
According to the the Franklin County Regional Jail website, Holly Elizabeth Lawson, 37, of Frankfort, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, a Class D felony. The charge is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
She is being held at Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not been set.
The arrest occurred at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday before the start of school after Lawson was confronted by school administration and law enforcement about having the firearm on school property.
She admitted to still having the Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in her purse, according to the arrest citation, which added that Lawson said she put the gun in her purse when she and her husband went on a weekend getaway to Owensboro for a Kentucky Derby party with friends and forgot to take it out when she got home.
"Mrs. Lawson does not recall any conversations with staff about her carrying her firearm at school but staff has stated Mrs. Lawson has bragged about bringing her firearm to school," the citation states.
With her consent, a deputy removed the handgun from her purse, where it was found in the bottom secured in a nylon holster.
According to her Facebook page, Lawson has been employed by Franklin County Schools since 2013. She served as a special education teacher at Western Hills 2013-2014, was a special education teacher at FCHS 2014-2015 and was FCHS' Student Support Service Coordinator 2015-2016 before becoming a counselor at Franklin County High in 2016.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp released a statement on the incident to parents shortly after Lawson was transported to the sheriff's office for questioning.
“After school hours yesterday, we received a report that a certified employee at Franklin County High School may have had a weapon in their possession. We met the employee when they arrived at school before the start of the regular school day today and escorted the employee immediately to the School Resource Officer’s office. We questioned the employee, who admitted to having the weapon. The employee was then immediately taken into custody and escorted from school property to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office. At no time were students or staff in danger.”
Kopp said the report came into the central office after school hours Tuesday, and the employee was no longer on school property at that time.
He was at the school today at 7 a.m. “just to make sure I was there before it opened,” Kopp said.
“The most important thing is at no point was any student or staff in danger,” Kopp told The State Journal.
He declined to comment further.
“I don’t want to do anything that would endanger the investigation,” Kopp said.
When asked whether Lawson has been suspended, the superintendent stated that he "cannot discuss personnel issues or actions taken."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.