In only its second year of competition, the Franklin County High School Drama Department earned an “excellent” rating from judges for their performance of the one-act play "The Audition" by Dan Zolidis at this year’s Kentucky Theatre Association’s Central Regional Festival Nov. 2 at Danville High School.

FCHS student Elizabeth Pulliam was awarded a spot in the Festival All-Star Cast for her role in "The Audition." 

Under the direction of Elkhorn Middle School educator and Library Media Specialist Kate Osterloh, the troupe’s performance of the work facing a new high school drama instructor attempting to stage a production of "A Chorus Line" won praise from judges, including one who commented, "I can see the incredible effort and time the whole ensemble has put into the show!"

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription