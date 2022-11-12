In only its second year of competition, the Franklin County High School DramaDepartment earnedan “excellent” rating from judges for their performance of the one-act play "The Audition"by DanZolidisat this year’s Kentucky Theatre Association’s Central Regional Festival Nov. 2 at Danville High School.
FCHS student Elizabeth Pulliam was awarded a spot in the Festival All-Star Cast for her role in "The Audition."
Under the direction of Elkhorn Middle School educator and Library Media Specialist Kate Osterloh,the troupe’s performance of the work facing a new high school drama instructor attempting to stage a production of "A Chorus Line"won praise from judges, including one whocommented, "I can see the incredible effort and time the whole ensemble has put into the show!"
“It is so impressive how much the students have grown in two short years,” Osterloh said. “FCHS has made a name for themselves with our musicals, but we have many students who wanted to focus on acting.”
Drama Department student Kyley Robinson remarked that “It’s good to know theater is alive and well in Kentucky, even in some of the more rural areas of the state. I think it brings all of us together under one common interest no matter the distance.”
Castmate Kenzie Rosesaid,“It’s an amazing opportunity to perform for actual judges and get critique back thatwe can learn from, which furthers all of us as actors.”
“It’s also just a super fun experience and you get to meet people your age that share the same interests and love for theater.”
The Kentucky Theatre Association (KTA) is anonprofit organization based in Lexington which works to support and publicize theatrical arts at all levels of education and in the professionalsphere andwill be hosting its annual convention in Campbellsville next weekend, featuring seminars for educators and industry professionals and performances by selected schools.
KTA’s school programs include lesson plans for educators and drama club sponsors, educational opportunities for students, and even a log of job listings for those seeking employment opportunities in the arts.
According to the National Endowment for the Arts,“The arts can play a crucial role for students and educators, especially in addressing healing and trauma. Through research we know that participation in the arts can support the social and emotional learning needs of students, including teaching emotional regulation and compassion for others.”
Osterloh echoes this sentiment.
“I think that’s the real lesson in theater — empathy. You are literally putting yourself in someone else’s experiences. You are feeling what someone else feels; thinking what they think. To do that, youhave toempathize. That’s a skill our society is sorely lacking — except for those in the arts.”
It is that sense of community, empathy, and the connection created by participation in theater that Drama Department students seem to feel a true connection with.
“It’s really fun to get together and create something as a group,”student Hailey Parker commented. “It’s a great experience made even better by being supportive, and it’s so rewarding to see all the little pieces — all the scenes, everyone’s parts — all mesh together as oneshow, one final product.”
