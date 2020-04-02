Franklin County’s Amelia Peavler excels at French, but that’s just one of her many interests.
The senior is involved in several organizations at FCHS, and she has been selected as the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Amelia is one of the most well-rounded students in our school and one of the 10 best French students I have ever had the good fortune to teach,” said FCHS French teacher Terry Johnson, who nominated Peavler. “She finished in the top 10 scores in the state and top 15 scores in the nation on the National French Exam in each of the last three years.
“She has also been a peer tutor in French for the last two years and has helped many, many of our younger students catch up with their assignments and to understand and to learn French in a way they might otherwise not have. She has truly been a blessing to our school in every way imaginable.”
Peavler is the daughter of Becky and Walter Peavler.
SJ: What organizations are you involved in at school?
Peavler: I’m president of the Drama Club and National Honor Society, co-president of the senior class, vice president of the Young Democrats Club, and I’m involved with the French Club and Beta Club. Outside of school I take ballet classes four times a week. On Thursdays I’m an assistant teacher at the Kentucky Dance Academy.
SJ: What do you like about French?
Peavler: I’ve always enjoyed the language of French, and definitely having Mr. Johnson as a teacher has taught me a lot more than a superficial level of French. Studying French has made me a better student.
SJ: Your brother Matthew took French in high school. Did he influence your decision to study French?
Peavler: He took French for two years at Franklin County, and then he went to Transylvania and will graduate with a degree in French in May. He talked about what a great high school program Franklin County has and how good a teacher Mr. Johnson is. That definitely got me on this path, and it’s definitely one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.
SJ: What do you like about being a peer tutor for French?
Peavler: I really like seeing students grow in a subject that I’m strong in. It’s good to see other students interested in French.
SJ: How has it been not being able to go to school and having NTI (Non Traditional Instruction) days at home because of the coronavirus pandemic?
Peavler: It’s been really hard on me, and it’s been really hard on my classmates, but it makes me grateful that I had the opportunity to go to Franklin County and have that experience. I like being at home, but when you can’t go to school its makes going to school all that more special.
SJ: What are your plans after graduation?
Peavler: I’m going to go to Bellarmine University with an education major, and I’m no sure past that.
