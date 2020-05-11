Franklin County High School seniors are reminded that filming for graduation is planned Wednesday through Friday at the school.

FCHS

An email with students’ scheduled times went out last week. Seniors are asked to come at their assigned times as the filming schedule will be tight.

Graduates should not decorate or alter their caps and gowns in any way.

“Graduation is a time to celebrate the collective efforts of the entire class of 2020 as a whole,” said principal Charles Lewis. “The individual is recognized through their various stoles, cords, etc.”

The edited graduation ceremony will tentatively air on Cable 10 at 2 p.m. on May 23.

