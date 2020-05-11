Franklin County High School seniors are reminded that filming for graduation is planned Wednesday through Friday at the school.
An email with students’ scheduled times went out last week. Seniors are asked to come at their assigned times as the filming schedule will be tight.
Graduates should not decorate or alter their caps and gowns in any way.
“Graduation is a time to celebrate the collective efforts of the entire class of 2020 as a whole,” said principal Charles Lewis. “The individual is recognized through their various stoles, cords, etc.”
The edited graduation ceremony will tentatively air on Cable 10 at 2 p.m. on May 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.