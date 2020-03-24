Franklin County High School Principal Charles Lewis announced Tuesday that the school is restricting the amount of time the building is open.
FCHS will only be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for deliveries and other essential items. Students and staff are asked to avoid coming into the building.
“As we continue to move through this national health crisis, we are in an ever fluid situation,” Lewis said. “We have been asked as much as possible to telecommute and limit access to our buildings.”
Parents and guardians are asked to continue working with students on NTI work. Lewis will be at FCHS on Mondays and Wednesdays to help.
“Stay safe, take care and together we will get through this,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.