Saturday night was supposed to be a high fashion affair for Franklin County High School students.
Saturday was supposed to be the school’s annual prom, until the coronavirus happened, and most things were put on hold or canceled in the last two months.
Franklin County students will have their prom later this summer, but senior class vice-president Autum Bailey thought it was worth marking the event on the actual day.
At noon Saturday, more than 80 vehicles gathered at the high school parking lot for a parade through town.
“It’s more of a celebratory parade,” Bailey said. “We began planning it at the start of April. It really didn’t start coming together until the last couple weeks.”
Students were encouraged to decorate their vehicles, and many did with balloons, posters or messages written on car windows with shoe polish. Three even brought their dogs to join in the parade.
The hard part, though, was staying in their vehicles at the school. While some came prepared to decorate their car at the school, administrators said otherwise.
“You have to stay in your car,” FCHS Principal Charles Lewis bellowed over a bullhorn, occasionally mentioning students by name.
Bailey said she was expecting about 90 vehicles to participate. The head count could have been higher, as people who had quarantined together could be in the same vehicle, she said.
As the parade rounded the corner in front of the school, parents, teachers and friends lined both sides of the route to cheer and celebrate the seniors and their upcoming graduation. Other well wishers parked along the route to cheer and wave signs as well.
The route wound its way through Frankfort for about 30 minutes before ending at the state capitol.
Bailey said the prom has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 25.
